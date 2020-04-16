BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.52).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.57) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In other news, insider Matthew Key purchased 66,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

