Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE MOV opened at $9.20 on Monday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $248.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

