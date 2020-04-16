Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRMK. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,744,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,775,000. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,311,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,795,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.