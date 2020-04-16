Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $54.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $874.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

