BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.39 ($55.11).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €25.82 ($30.02) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.43.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

