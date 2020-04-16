BMO Capital Markets Cuts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$26.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 87.56%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

