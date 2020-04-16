BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.61, approximately 7,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 762,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMCH. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 62,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 192,493 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

