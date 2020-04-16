BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given New $24.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

