BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $35.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,581 shares of company stock worth $9,004,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after acquiring an additional 750,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after acquiring an additional 665,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.