Bennett Rosenthal Sells 268,697 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

