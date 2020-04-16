Bennett Rosenthal Sells 2,200 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

