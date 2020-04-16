Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDC. SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research raised Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.15. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,003,000 after acquiring an additional 824,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 664,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,020,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,389,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,435,000 after acquiring an additional 348,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 128,226 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

