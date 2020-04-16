Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 440 ($5.79). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 558.70 ($7.35).

BEZ opened at GBX 355 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.65. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

