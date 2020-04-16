BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered BayCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BayCom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. BayCom has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BayCom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

