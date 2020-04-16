Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Bauer (ETR:B5A) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

ETR:B5A opened at €10.14 ($11.79) on Tuesday. Bauer has a 52 week low of €9.32 ($10.84) and a 52 week high of €24.75 ($28.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.01.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

