Barclays Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 375

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 375 ($4.93) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 102.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336.56 ($4.43).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 185.10 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.60 ($4.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $777.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,851.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.93.

In related news, insider Andy Koss acquired 16,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £154 ($202.58) per share, with a total value of £2,486,638 ($3,271,031.31). Also, insider Andy Skelton acquired 50,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,793.68 ($104,964.06).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

