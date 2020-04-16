Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.85) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,419.48. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,845 ($24.27).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

