B2Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.82.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.99. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,801,027.52. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$4,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,321,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,233,295.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,272,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,267.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

