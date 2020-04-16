B. Riley Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $53.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMTC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.73.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $508,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,809 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.