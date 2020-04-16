B. Riley Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $40.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRKS. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of BRKS opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 453,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

