Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) PT Lowered to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCO opened at $7.45 on Monday. Aware has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.61 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.