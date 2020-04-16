AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AOCIF stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

