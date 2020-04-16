AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.84 on Monday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.