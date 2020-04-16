AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Securities reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,607.28 ($100.07) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,976.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,311.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion and a PE ratio of 74.15.

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

