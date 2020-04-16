Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €14.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €14.40 ($16.74) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.63 ($18.18).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.