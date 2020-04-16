ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,141.25 ($41.32).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,947.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,839.86. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Sell-side analysts expect that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson purchased 1,000,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,003,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,730,740.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

