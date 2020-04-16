Ascential (LON:ASCL) PT Raised to GBX 245 at HSBC

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target (down previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 303 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 352.30 ($4.63).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.22. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $824.74 million and a PE ratio of 107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

