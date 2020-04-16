Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $156,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.

Fastly stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $4,588,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

