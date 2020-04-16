Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $156,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00.
- On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00.
- On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $67,575.00.
- On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $68,437.50.
- On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.
Fastly stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $35.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $4,588,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.
