ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARKAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ARKEMA/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.95. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARKEMA/S (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.