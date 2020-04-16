Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.45.

Ares Capital stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

