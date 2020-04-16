ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €16.00 by Deutsche Bank

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.49 ($19.17).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

