Applied Therapeutics (APLT) & Its Peers Critical Review

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) is one of 607 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Applied Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Competitors 6441 17482 33979 1354 2.51

Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -11.44 Applied Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $269.65 million 0.36

Applied Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Applied Therapeutics Competitors -2,380.23% -221.57% -31.32%

Summary

Applied Therapeutics competitors beat Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company's preclinical stage products include AT-001 for acute myocardial infraction; AT-007 for treating galactosemia; AT-003 to treat diabetic retinopathy; and AT-104 for the treatment of orphan hematological oncology. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.