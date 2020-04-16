Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.33.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $250.47 on Monday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.43 and its 200-day moving average is $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.