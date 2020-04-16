Analyzing Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) and Its Competitors

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ: TRCH) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Torchlight Energy Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors 2545 9540 13036 437 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 103.79%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torchlight Energy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 -$9.84 million -2.75 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors $10.73 billion $556.27 million 3.71

Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources. Torchlight Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -1,319.04% -55.01% -23.58% Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors -26.74% -3.83% 2.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors have a beta of 2.23, indicating that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources competitors beat Torchlight Energy Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

