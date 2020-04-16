Analyzing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.8% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HarborOne Bancorp and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Luther Burbank 0 0 3 0 3.00

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.56%. Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 1.93 $18.27 million $0.33 21.61 Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.76 $48.86 million $0.87 9.77

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 8.47% 3.55% 0.47% Luther Burbank 17.98% 8.12% 0.69%

Summary

Luther Burbank beats HarborOne Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through ‘HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.