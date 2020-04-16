Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 12th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

SLB opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

