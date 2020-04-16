AmeriCold Realty Trust’s (COLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

COLD stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,182,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

