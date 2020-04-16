American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Airlines Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.