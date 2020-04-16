Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.26. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 188,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $20,175,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

