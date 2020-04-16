Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.64.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $25.67 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,228 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 335,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

