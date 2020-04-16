Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE CLIQ opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Alcanna has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.89.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

