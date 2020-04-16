Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE CLIQ opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Alcanna has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.89.
Alcanna Company Profile
