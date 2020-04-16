AlarmCom’s (ALRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $42.66 on Monday. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,678 shares of company stock worth $6,733,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.