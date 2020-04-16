Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Alamos Gold traded as high as C$10.54 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 1147737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.62.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

