Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $21.43 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $598.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

