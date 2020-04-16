Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €144.00 ($167.44) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.58 ($106.49).

Shares of AIR opened at €54.80 ($63.72) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.25.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

