Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,634,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

