A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 15th

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.