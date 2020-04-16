8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.91. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.