888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on 888. Deutsche Bank raised shares of 888 Holdings Public to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.70) on Monday. 888 Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The company has a market cap of $475.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

