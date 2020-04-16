1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $14.30 on Monday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $919.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.03.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,644.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

